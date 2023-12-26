BMTC workers want MD out, to skip e-bus launch on Tuesday  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While BMTC will flag off 100 electric buses on Tuesday, members of the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation have decided to boycott the launch and have urged the government to transfer BMTC MD Sathyavathi.

In a hard-hitting letter addressed to BMTC MD Sathyavathi dated December 24, the union has pointed out that she has been ignoring them since she took charge and has not discussed problems of the employees.

Federation president HV Anantha Subbarao said in the letter, “You have not met the federation even once to discuss the problems faced by the employees. As you oppose the federation and don’t need us, we too have decided that we do not need your programmes.

“We have all rights to set up trade unions according to the powers conferred by the Indian Trade Unions Act, 1926. You have initiated an inquiry against us under regulation 23 for distributing our Federation’s pamphlet among the employees. A trade union member is kept under suspension for talking to the media. You have violated trade agreements with your revengeful attitude and removed many workers from service,” he said in the letter.

He said they are not trying to find fault with her and added that the state government should not have posted her as the MD for a public bus corporation like BMTC which is close to people.

