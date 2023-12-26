Foggy conditions disrupt many flights from Bengaluru to Hyerabad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Poor visibility due to foggy conditions in the morning in Hyderabad resulted in many flights from Bengaluru getting diverted back to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) or suffering massive delays in departure.

A Oman Air flight from Muscat to Hyderabad (WY 235) could not land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and was diverted to Bengaluru.

Vistara’s UK897 reached its destination 3 hrs and 45 mins late. It left KIA at 6.55 am and was scheduled to reach Hyderabad at 8.10 am. Instead, it returned to Bengaluru by 9.40 am. The official handle posted on X: “Flight UK897 which returned to Bangalore has departed from Bangalore at 1051 hours and is expected

to arrive in Hyderabad at 1140 hours.”

Flights of Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines from KIA to Hyderabad were diverted back to Bengaluru. Lufthansa flight LH 7352 finally departed at 10.31 am instead of 6.55 am and reached Hyderabad only around noon, a delay of 3 hrs and 45 minutes.

Singapore Airlines SQ 4803 departed at 7.17 am from KIA but was diverted back to Bengaluru at 9.52 am. It took off much later from KIA.

Japan Airlines JL 9251 from KIA to Hyderabad departed 23 minutes late (7.17 am), but could not land there immediately and was able to land only at 11.15 am (delayed by 3 hrs and 5 mins).

