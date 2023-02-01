Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP dozers are back to remove SWD encroachments in Bengaluru

As per the BBMP, encroachments were found in 289 survey numbers in Mahadevpur Zone, out of which encroachments at 81 survey numbers have been cleared so far.

Published: 01st February 2023

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had stopped its stormwater drain (SWD) encroachment clearance drive almost two months ago, has once again resumed it following orders from the Bengaluru East Taluk Tahsildar, under Section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

The BBMP deployed its earthmovers over three houses at Chinnapanahalli on Monday and Tuesday. Also, the compound walls of houses in Pattandur Agrahara were razed.

As per the Section involving stormwater drains, three buildings, including two-, three-, and four-storied ones, built on a Rajakaluve in Doddanekundi ward of Mahadevpura zone was demolished on Monday.
On Tuesday, the BBMP machines were pressed at Pattandur Agrahara of Garudachar Palya ward. Palike officials demolished a 300-metre-long compound wall built on a Rajakaluve by an apartment complex.

As per the BBMP, encroachments were found in 289 survey numbers in Mahadevpur Zone, out of which encroachments at 81 survey numbers have been cleared so far. And following the resurvey on 157 survey numbers, orders have been issued against 28 survey numbers and officials have started an eviction operation based on the Tahsildar’s direction.

The BBMP’s SWD department has taken police security, and has deployed BBMP marshals to carry out the operation as earlier, residents at Mahadevapura Zone’s KR Puram limits, forced officials to abandon the operation.

“The drive is not selective nor will it be abandoned until all the encroachments of SWDs are cleared. The drive was halted for some time and delayed due to the owners moving the court and due to resurvey of drains. Based on the resurvey and the Tahsildar’s hearing and necessary orders, we are moving forward.” said a senior BBMP official from the stormwater drain department.

