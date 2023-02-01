Home Cities Bengaluru

Sankey flyover plan has many loopholes, says Mobility expert

IISc professor alleges public being fooled; BBMP replies it’s open to feedback   

Published: 01st February 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Flyover. Image used for representational purpose | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The proposed 580-metre 1.1 km Sankey Road flyover over Bashyam Circle came in for heavy criticism from residents, civic activists and urban experts at a discussion organised by the Citizen for Sankey (CfS) group at Canara Union in Malleswaram.

Disapproving the idea, a mobility expert from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Prof Ashish Verma said flyovers do not solve traffic problems, they only shift the point of traffic congestion to other parts.

“Projects need comprehensive urban planning, a forecast, and agencies should develop alternative plans like the introduction of light bus, metro rail, urban rail, etc. Besides, public input should be taken before any project. And then a detailed project report (DPR) will have to be prepared, but in this case, we have missed all including the feasible study and directly gone into the DPR stage,” said Verma, adding that the public is being fooled by saying they will reach faster due to such a project.

Shaheen Shasa, the founder of Bus Prayanikara Vedike, pitched for more buses and a reduction in ticket price instead of a flyover project. “Bus carry more people. During peak hours, there are only 5,000 BMTC buses on the roads, but there are 2.75 lakh cars. Instead of the flyover, invest Rs 1,350 crore on 3,000 buses and Rs 100 crore for additional staff,” she said.

Advocate Harish Narsappa opined that the flyover is not part of the comprehensive development plan and said the project can be challenged.

ALSO READ | ‘BBMP didn’t check feasibility for Sankey plan’

BBMP Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahlad, although insisting that the projects should go ahead, said the civic body welcomed suggestions from the public and experts. He defended the BBMP’s move for the proposed Rs 60 cr Bashyam Circle-to-Malleshwaram 18th Cross, road widening, and the Sankey Road flyover project.

ALSO READ | Stop Sankey flyover: Kids to ‘Uncle Bommai’

“The BBMP has been working proactively at crucial junctions like Goraguntepalya, KR Puram Silk Board and others to reduce traffic. The free flow of traffic gets affected by Bashyam Circle. Besides, there is pollution due to long traffic snarls and people get frustrated,” Prahalad said, adding, in the peak hours, if there are over 10,000 vehicles, there is a requirement for a junction improvement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankey flyover Malleswaram Mobility expert
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Saminathan

    We have to BBC appoint foreign traffic experts as our 40% people only want new projects reasons best known to them. Build bus stations with in down town makes traffic congestion more. Move away truck offices from new Kalasipalyam and New Tharugpet with Shanthinagar bus stations to out skirts to reduce traffic with in city. These guys totally lack aesthetics and screw up the beauty of the city with metro piers and fly over piers on famous and heritage roads, No one has sense of belonging and are causing damages to brand Bangalore by building projects that crudest and eyesores to Bangalore.
    14 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp