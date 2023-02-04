Firms dither, no clarity on Metro station along KIA line 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With private companies unable to make up their minds on the need for a Metro station in their vicinity on Metro’s Airport Line, there is still much confusion on the exact number of stations on this crucial line. The BMRCL MD and other officials will hold a round of discussions with company officials on the issue on Monday.

The 38-km line between KR Puram and Kempegowda International Airport Line (KIA) was approved in June 2021 by the state cabinet, with 17 stations dotting the stretch. However, the demand for additional station en route has come from various quarters.

A top Metro official said that since the State and Centre had already approved the line and its project cost, they could not fund additional stations. “Anyone requiring a station in their vicinity to boost footfall or economic prospects will have to fund it on their own. An elevated station roughly costs Rs 140 crore, including land costs,” he explained.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had deliberately opted for only five stations between Yelahanka and KIA so that those heading to the airport should not be delayed by too many stoppages, a top official said.

BMRCL had, in December 2022, announced the dropping of Bettahalasuru Metro Station (proposed between Doddajala and Bagalur Cross) after Embassy Group, which had signed an MoU to fund it for Rs 140 crore in April 2020, expressed its inability to do so. “However, Embassy came forward again two weeks ago, and expressed its keenness on having the station,” a source said.

“They have not offered any funding up to now, and nothing can be done unless they agree to pay,” he added. Residents of Chikkajajur had demanded a station to cater to their residents, and BMRCL had agreed, deciding to have it instead of Bettahalasuru, another official said. The proposal is still awaiting approval from the State government.

Meanwhile, the Jakkur Plantation station (between Yelahanka and Bagalur Cross) which was to be funded jointly by two real estate concerns -- Bagmane Group and Century Group -- continues to hang in the balance. Companies located on the opposite side of the road want separate entries to the station from their premises.

“Both agreed to offer their land for free. This will reduce the station cost to Rs 120 crore, and they agreed to share the construction cost. Bagmane is willing to fund its part, but Century is not showing much interest now. Bagmane’s position is that it would not be able to bear the full cost on its own,” the official explained.

BENGALURU: With private companies unable to make up their minds on the need for a Metro station in their vicinity on Metro’s Airport Line, there is still much confusion on the exact number of stations on this crucial line. The BMRCL MD and other officials will hold a round of discussions with company officials on the issue on Monday. The 38-km line between KR Puram and Kempegowda International Airport Line (KIA) was approved in June 2021 by the state cabinet, with 17 stations dotting the stretch. However, the demand for additional station en route has come from various quarters. A top Metro official said that since the State and Centre had already approved the line and its project cost, they could not fund additional stations. “Anyone requiring a station in their vicinity to boost footfall or economic prospects will have to fund it on their own. An elevated station roughly costs Rs 140 crore, including land costs,” he explained. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had deliberately opted for only five stations between Yelahanka and KIA so that those heading to the airport should not be delayed by too many stoppages, a top official said. BMRCL had, in December 2022, announced the dropping of Bettahalasuru Metro Station (proposed between Doddajala and Bagalur Cross) after Embassy Group, which had signed an MoU to fund it for Rs 140 crore in April 2020, expressed its inability to do so. “However, Embassy came forward again two weeks ago, and expressed its keenness on having the station,” a source said. “They have not offered any funding up to now, and nothing can be done unless they agree to pay,” he added. Residents of Chikkajajur had demanded a station to cater to their residents, and BMRCL had agreed, deciding to have it instead of Bettahalasuru, another official said. The proposal is still awaiting approval from the State government. Meanwhile, the Jakkur Plantation station (between Yelahanka and Bagalur Cross) which was to be funded jointly by two real estate concerns -- Bagmane Group and Century Group -- continues to hang in the balance. Companies located on the opposite side of the road want separate entries to the station from their premises. “Both agreed to offer their land for free. This will reduce the station cost to Rs 120 crore, and they agreed to share the construction cost. Bagmane is willing to fund its part, but Century is not showing much interest now. Bagmane’s position is that it would not be able to bear the full cost on its own,” the official explained.