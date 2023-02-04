Heavy traffic no reason to delay Ballari Road work, Karnataka High Court tells BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cannot be permitted to cause an inordinate delay in the widening of Ballari Road, from Mehkri Circle to Cauvery Junction.

“We expect that senior officers of BBMP shall personally look into this aspect and take appropriate care to see the road widening work is not delayed for some unjustifiable reason or excuse,” the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said while hearing the public interest litigation filed by Samarpana Cultural and Social Organisation.

Heavy traffic

The court passed the order after going through the report filed by BBMP, stating that there is a possibility of some delay in widening the road, then the stipulated nine months, due to certain difficulties such as heavy traffic, but the delay is unintentional and for bonafide reasons.

The court observed that though it can be said that work is in progress and necessary steps are being taken, at the same time, one cannot lose sight of the fact only on the count of heavy traffic on the road.

BBMP can explore various means and ways to see that road widening work gets an appropriate pace and speed, and is not delayed on some excuse or lethargy, either at the hands of some officer or executing agency, the high court added.

It also directed BBMP to file a further progress report on work after four weeks, indicating that there is periodical supervision and check on ongoing work by responsible senior officers.

