'Tour Fair' of Adigas Yatra begins in Bengaluru

The Tour Fair has been arranged in Bengaluru on a request of the company’s customers.The company’s brochure for the year 2023 has been recently released by the Home Minister of state Araga Jnanendra.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:44 AM

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Celebrating 29 years of service in the tourism industry, popular tour organiser Adigas Yatra has organised a ‘Tour Fair’ in Bengaluru from Friday. The company’s brochure for the year 2023 has been recently released by the Home Minister of state Araga Jnanendra.

The Tour Fair has been arranged in Bengaluru at the request of the company’s customers. The fair will be held till February 9. The tour organiser’s domestic travel packages to destinations like Kashi-Gaya, Char Dham, heritage places, pilgrimages, and other tours across the country will be promoted at the fair.

Visitors at the fair can also avail of a special discount by registering or booking for Char Dham Yatra, customised tours, honeymoon tours, and also other international tours. K. Nagaraj Adiga, Managing Director of Adigas, said that entry to the fair is free and the interested can attend the fair and support Adigas Yatra.

Tourists may also register by calling on the phone number 8095800701 or visiting its office at No.144, Durga Mansion, DVG Road, Basavanagudi in Bengaluru.

