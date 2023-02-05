Bengaluru Metro: Trial runs at 80 kmph done for first time on Whitefield-KR Puram Line

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first train to run at 80kmph on the stretch between Whitefield and K R Puram Metro stations zipped through smoothly on Sunday afternoon. It marked a significant step towards the proposed commissioning of Metro operations on this Purple Line extension by March.

Metro officials told TNIE that the 13-km stretch was covered within 12 minutes at this maximum permissible speed.

High-speed trial runs commenced at 11 am.

Nearly 50 officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) including those from Rolling Stock, Signalling, Traction and Track teams were onboard the train when it touched 80 kmph.

A top official told TNIE, “The run today was done without stoppages at any of the 10 stations between the terminating stations. Therefore, a few more minutes would get added to it when actual operations commence." He added, "The exact time that would be taken between the two endpoints would be clear only after the service trial runs begin on February 11.”

Elaborating on the speed trials today, another top official said that three round trips (Whitefield to KR Puram and back) were conducted between 11 am and 3.30 pm. “Until yesterday (Saturday), trains were being run only upto 25kmph. We ran the first trip at 40 kmph, the second one at 60 kmph and the final one was done at 80kmph. We tested all safety parameters during the runs and carried out checks at the platforms too,” he explained.

BMRCL is at the fag end of the commissioning of operations on this line, the official said.

“Multiple train trials, service trials and inspection by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety are in line,” he added.

Five trains are expected to be deployed with a ten-minute frequency. The stations that will dot this new line are Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sadarmangala, Nallurhalli, Kundalahalli, Sitharama Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Saraswati Nagar and K R Puram.

The remaining 2.5 km stretch between K R Puram and Baiyappanahalli will take a few more months to be launched as civil works are still being carried out.

