Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA to file cases against 35 engineers

Giving details about it, a top BDA official said the layout plan approved by the BDA Board needs to be implemented by the engineers on ground.

Published: 08th February 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Development Authority. ( File Photo)

Bangalore Development Authority. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to approach the police against 35 engineers for conniving and selling off many Civic Amenity (CA) sites in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout a decade ago, said BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath. The scam came to light after staff of a private firm alerted the BDA about it recently. CA sites include spaces earmarked for playgrounds, gym, post offices and community centres.

Giving details about it, a top BDA official said the layout plan approved by the BDA Board needs to be implemented by the engineers on ground. In this specific instance, engineers have carved out spaces earmarked for public good into sites and sold them to whomever they chose to, the official added.

Vishwanath said nearly 300 acres of BDA property has been lost due to such “mischief” by its engineers, a Deputy Secretary and those at the Sub-Registrar office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority Civic Amenity 35 engineers
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp