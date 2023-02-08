BDA to file cases against 35 engineers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to approach the police against 35 engineers for conniving and selling off many Civic Amenity (CA) sites in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout a decade ago, said BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath. The scam came to light after staff of a private firm alerted the BDA about it recently. CA sites include spaces earmarked for playgrounds, gym, post offices and community centres. Giving details about it, a top BDA official said the layout plan approved by the BDA Board needs to be implemented by the engineers on ground. In this specific instance, engineers have carved out spaces earmarked for public good into sites and sold them to whomever they chose to, the official added. Vishwanath said nearly 300 acres of BDA property has been lost due to such “mischief” by its engineers, a Deputy Secretary and those at the Sub-Registrar office.