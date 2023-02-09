Thyroid and You

Edwina Raj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that is located on the front of our neck below the Adam’s apple. This gland produces hormones that help in regulating our metabolism, growth, and developmental activities. When there is an imbalance in the thyroid hormones, it leads to several problems, such as altered metabolism, weight gain, bone and hair loss, greater risk of developing heart disease, hormonal imbalance, celiac disease, and diabetes. This is usually referred to as hypothyroidism, where our thyroid is not producing enough hormones, leading to rapid weight gain.

Hypothyroidism can affect any age group, which includes infants and children. Patients suffering from hypothyroidism often find it difficult to lose weight. Focus on mindful eating by controlling portion sizes and balancing the key nutrients through different ranges of food groups. Include foods rich in iodine, selenium, zinc, calcium, and protein.

A note of caution

The road to recovery from hypothyroidism is normal. As long as the patient follows the medication regime, there should not be any complication. However, leaving it untreated can drastically affect your body, such as elevated cholesterol levels, subsequent heart disease, infertility, and osteoporosis. Several studies have also shown that it can lead to the onset of other autoimmune diseases like diabetes, arthritis, and anaemia. Therefore, early diagnosis and proper management of the condition can help avoid further complications.

Along with a healthy diet, undertaking physical activities like yoga that stimulate and support endocrine system and boost the supply of oxygen in the body will help the thyroid tremendously. Avoiding alcoholism and smoking can also help patients improve their thyroid performance.

Foods mentioned above should be reviewed by a clinical dietitian and endocrinologist.

It is advisable to make a note on foods that interfere in the absorption of thyroid medication and hence to be avoided immediately in the morning and spaced later during the day such as coffee, soya, papaya, grapefruit, and supplements that contain fiber and calcium too. Read the food labels of packed foods and include iodised salt, sprouted millets, and avoid using non-iodised pink salt to maintain your thyroid health.

Nutritional supplements that contain chromium picolinate used for weight loss impairs absorption of thyroid medicine. Limit foods which are high in goitrogens (cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, kale, pearl millet, cassava, peanut oil, etc) but not completely as they are sources of essential nutrients.

Symptoms

Fatigue

Constipation

Puffy face and dry skin

Increased

cholesterol levels

Stiffness or pain in joints

Depression

impaired memory

Here are five foods You can benefit from

Seeds and Nuts

Brazil nuts are an excellent source of selenium and zinc that help in better functioning of the thyroid. Additionally, chia and pumpkin seeds are rich sources of zinc and make a great snacking option. Binge eating which is common among such patients can be controlled through oilseeds and nuts which are also a viable option and helps in weight loss.

Beans and Legumes

These are rich sources of protein and can improve your metabolism, provide a sense of satiety (feeling of fullness) and prevent you from gaining weight.

Eggs

Thyroid patients looking to lose weight can consume egg yolks and the whites as it will enrich their bodies with zinc, selenium, and protein, which are essential for weight loss and benefits with stronger bones.

Vegetables

Consuming vegetables such as tomatoes and bell peppers can support thyroid patients in weight

loss as they are rich in vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants.

Water and non-caffeinated beverages

Increasing your water intake can help you with bloating issues, eliminates toxins from the body, keeps your hormones in check and boosts your weight loss process.

(The writer is head - clinical nutrition dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital)

