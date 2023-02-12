Namma Clinics open in Bengaluru , but staff crunch in many

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite delaying the inauguration of Namma Clinics in Bengaluru and ensuring full preparedness, a few irregularities, including lack of adequate staff to run the show, have been noticed.

Medical officers complained that no ‘Group D’ workers have been posted at the clinics, making it difficult to run the show. Staff nurses, and lab technicians too are yet to arrive at a few clinics.

A medical officer at Namma Clinic in Shantala Nagar said they do not have a staff nurse yet. Another medical officer from the clinic situated at Jeevan Bima Nagar said the facility does not have a Group D employee to keep the premises clean.

Apart from human resources, the clinics also do not have adequate facilities. At some centres, mattresses are missing from the doctor’s examination table. But medical officers are managing by putting bed spreads on tables. But Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, special commissioner (health), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, denied that doctors’ tables do not have mattresses. He maintained that all clinics were well equipped.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Health Officer Dr AN Balasundar said they were given just a three-day notice to inaugurate all the 108 clinics in Bengaluru. Though clinics were prepared in all other aspects, Group D employees had not been hired to avoid the expense of paying them before the inauguration, he added.

The contractors hired to onboard Group D workers are identifying and recruiting staffers, the chief health officer said. These problems are temporary as the clinics were inaugurated only recently. In a few weeks, all clinics will run smoothly, he added. Several medical officers also opined that the Clinics are a good initiative in providing free healthcare services to the poor people especially.

BENGALURU: Despite delaying the inauguration of Namma Clinics in Bengaluru and ensuring full preparedness, a few irregularities, including lack of adequate staff to run the show, have been noticed. Medical officers complained that no ‘Group D’ workers have been posted at the clinics, making it difficult to run the show. Staff nurses, and lab technicians too are yet to arrive at a few clinics. A medical officer at Namma Clinic in Shantala Nagar said they do not have a staff nurse yet. Another medical officer from the clinic situated at Jeevan Bima Nagar said the facility does not have a Group D employee to keep the premises clean. Apart from human resources, the clinics also do not have adequate facilities. At some centres, mattresses are missing from the doctor’s examination table. But medical officers are managing by putting bed spreads on tables. But Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, special commissioner (health), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, denied that doctors’ tables do not have mattresses. He maintained that all clinics were well equipped. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Health Officer Dr AN Balasundar said they were given just a three-day notice to inaugurate all the 108 clinics in Bengaluru. Though clinics were prepared in all other aspects, Group D employees had not been hired to avoid the expense of paying them before the inauguration, he added. The contractors hired to onboard Group D workers are identifying and recruiting staffers, the chief health officer said. These problems are temporary as the clinics were inaugurated only recently. In a few weeks, all clinics will run smoothly, he added. Several medical officers also opined that the Clinics are a good initiative in providing free healthcare services to the poor people especially.