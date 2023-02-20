Home Cities Bengaluru

Awareness walk for rare diseases on Feb 26  

The eighth edition of RaceFor7, an awareness walk for treating patients with rare diseases, is being organised after a gap of two years in Bengaluru on February 26. 

Published: 20th February 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

In India alone, 450 rare diseases have been identified, and treatment for them can run into lakhs.

Image for representation purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The eighth edition of RaceFor7, an awareness walk for treating patients with rare diseases, is being organised after a gap of two years in Bengaluru on February 26. 

The awareness walk/run aims to raise awareness for people suffering from rare diseases and to advocate better policies and access to treatment for patients with rare diseases. The 7-km run symbolises the 7,000 known rare diseases across the world. 

Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) estimated that on an average, it takes seven years to diagnose a rare disease further adding that 70 million Indians suffer from such diseases. 

ORDI co-founder and executive director Prasanna Kumar Shirol said, “RaceFor7 is one of the largest multi-city events in the city to raise mass awareness. It aims to create awareness and the need of preventive measures to contain rare diseases such as consanguineous (inter-family) marriages, prenatal tests and informed decisions about childbirth, newborn screenings, precision healthcare and innovation. 

Besides Bengaluru, the event is being held in 12 other cities, with Davanagere, Mysuru, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai being few of them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RaceFor7 awareness walk ORDI
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp