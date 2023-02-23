Dose of drama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a fan of medical dramas, then this may interest you. Starting Troubles 2, which is currently streaming on the YouTube channel of PRS Neurosciences, revolves around the two young doctors – Dr Prathiba Sharan and Dr Sharan Srinivasan and their medical journey. The series also stars senior actors like Jaya Bhattacharya and Rakesh Bedi.

City-based actor Urvashi HV, who plays the role of Dr Prathmedical dramaiba lightheartedly mentions that it was ‘nepotism casting’ for her. “Dr Prathiba Sharan is my mother’s cousin. Dr Sharan Srinivasan and she have produced this show and it is based on their story. I play the role of Dr Prathiba Sharan. The story is based on their entire career of how they started off in med school and how they set up the neurosurgical ward,” she mentions, adding that the story is a narration to a journalist.

To get into the skin of the character, she did her own research. “I just followed her around in the rehab centre and asked for a few pointed questions like how she approaches things, delivering good news and bad news and noticed that she has a very motherly approach.

She was very physically affectionate with her patients. She has a nurturing vibe and I tried to bring that into picture,” she says, adding that it is a supporting role since the main focus is on Dr Sharan. The series helped her discover a different side to her aunt. “I used to meet her at functions or family gatherings in the past, but through this series, I discovered other things about her that I had never known,” she says.

Recovering from her knee surgery, Urvashi is slowly coming back to acting. “I am recovering from my knee surgery that took place a couple of months ago, so I am working my way back into the scene. In the process of recovery I have put on a lot of weight and being in this industry you have to look a certain way so I am working on that,” says Urvashi, who has been quite vocal about mental health.

