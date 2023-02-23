Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-minister HD Revanna invites Nadda, CT Ravi for debate over development works in Bengaluru

HD Revanna said on Thursday that the  BJP leaders have no moral rights to seek votes as their contribution for Hassan district is meagre. 

Published: 23rd February 2023 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna

Karnataka former minister HD Revanna. (EPS | Sudhakar Jain)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Taking a dig at BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP National General secretary CT Ravi and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for airing false statements over development works during the public campaign at Belur and Hassan recently, former minister HD Revanna said on Thursday that the  BJP leaders have no moral rights to seek votes as their contribution for Hassan district is meagre. 

Addressing the press conference here, he said that the BJP national president Nadda couldn't air false statements. The BJP national president reportedly read out the speech written by state leaders.

The state BJP leaders are bringing the senior leaders from the centre for the poll campaign as the state leaders are fearing to face the people. HD Revanna alleged that unfortunately the BJP leaders while addressing the public campaign reportedly have claimed the development works of JDS leaders as their own.

Hassan people are aware of which government has sanctioned the projects and done the development works. Angry HD Revanna also said that he is ready to debate with Nadda, CT Ravi and Nalin Kumar Kateel over development works. "Over 90 per cent of the development works were done during the coalition governments in the state," he added.

