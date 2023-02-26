Home Cities Bengaluru

Health department mulls salary increase of NHM contractual staff by 15 per cent

The contractual workers in the city have been staging a protest since February 13, demanding emoluments similar to that of the permanent employees.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Max Baby casex, max, medical negligence, medicine, stethoscope,

Image for representational purposes only.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department has been holding discussions to increase the salary of National Health Mission (NHM) contractual workers by 15 per cent, said NHM Director, Dr Naveen Bhat.
Some hospitals in Bengaluru are overburdened due to shortage of NHM workers, who have been protesting over the past two weeks, demanding that 30,000 contractual workers across the state be regularised. 

A doctor from KC General said there is shortage in several departments, and staff are being relocated to various department to ensure that treatment is not hampered. The diagnostic services have been hit after lab technicians and nurses joined the strike, he said.

The contractual workers in the city have been staging a protest since February 13, demanding emoluments similar to that of the permanent employees. The indefinite strike, NHM workers said, will only end once the health department promises to fulfill their demands. NHM contractual workers, who comprise 70 per cent of the medical staff, have been protesting against pay disparity. During the pandemic, NHM workers in five states including Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana were regularised. However, Health Minister K Sudhakar promising meet their demands a month ago but no steps have been taken yet, the workers said. 

The salaries of lab technicians, staff nurses and group D employees are half of that of the permanent staff, who have the same qualifications and experience, said Dr Manjunath, member, Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual and Outsource Employee Association. He added that on many occasions, group D staffers are not even paid their minimum wages. “Our only demand is the workers be regularised,” Dr Manjunath said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Health Department NHM
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp