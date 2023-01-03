Build your (music) habit this year

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s resolution season. That time when we wake up, expecting to be a different person: a person with more resolve, determination, and the unquestioned ability to make good decisions. Not surprisingly, of the most common resolutions is to build a new skill, and if the new hobby happens to be music related, here are some tips on how to make it happen:

Build a habit: Like ten million other people, I’ve read and been inspired by Atomic Habits by James Clear. Think of your musical skill as a habit to build. Think of yourself a musician, a person who engages with music every day.

Baby steps: If you’ve only ever sung in the shower and school choir, it’s not reasonable to plan to start with an hour of scales every day. Don’t set yourself up for disappointment. For the first week, you’ll just have the patience to sing scales for five minutes and one song. After a week, when it seems easy to do that much, do a little more. Gradually build up your ability to practice.

Reduce friction: Keep everything you need ready to go. Electronic tambura? Metronome? Keyboard? Backing tracks? Notebooks? Think through what you will need and have them ready, so even when you don’t have the motivation, it’s not hard to get going.

Reduce decisions: Plan your practice in advance. Make it simple so you know what you must do, and don’t have to make too many decisions around it. If you’re going to practice songs in your room from 5-5:15pm every day, you don’t have to think too much about it.

Make it fun: If you’re trying to build a musical skill, try to find a teacher you like, or join a class with a friend. If something is pleasurable, you will be more likely to do it.

Targets: If you’re a person who works better with targets, set a SMART goal. Make it Specific,

Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-Bound. I want to learn two new songs in the first month and perform them for my family. If you don’t know whether something is achievable, ask someone with more skill in the area that you have.

Never slip twice: None of us is motivated all the time. Don’t let one day off be the death of the habit you are trying to build. If you slip once, make sure you don’t slip the next day. Try to stay consistent.

Although these steps are written for building musical habits, you can adapt them to any field. May the New Year bring you joy and the ability to skills you desire!

