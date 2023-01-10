Home Cities Bengaluru

Fight and Flight

Bengalureans react to the pattern of misconduct on flights

Published: 10th January 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ryan Thomas and Mansi Saha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a flight from New York to Delhi in November, a drunk business class passenger urinated on a senior citizen. Only a month after the incident, Air India supposedly filed a complaint against the passenger. The woman in her 70s claimed that when she requested a seat change after the man urinated on hers, she was told there were none available.

On January 7, the accused, Sanjay Mishra, was finally arrested in Bengaluru after a lot of outrage. This incident highlighted a pattern that has been developing in recent months with several stories about similar incidents having come to light.

One such incident involved an air hostess who got into a heated argument upon being called a ‘servant’ by a passenger on a flight from Istanbul to Delhi. In another incident, a drunk male passenger urinated on a female passenger’s blanket while flying from Paris to Delhi on an Air India flight. In a recent viral video, a fight could be seen happening on a Thai Smile flight from Bangkok to Delhi. Passengers started attacking one of their members before the plane even took off. 

What might be the cause of such incidents? Not only did it deceive the public, but it also caused havoc in the aviation sector. CE speaks to Bengalurueans who share their thoughts.

Anish Yande, media professional
I have seen passengers being unnecessarily rude to flight attendants many times, which disturbs them as well as the passengers. Kunal Kamra was banned for his verbal outbursts. This passenger committed a much more distressing act and was banned for a shorter duration. Not satisfactory I would say. 

Ankita Arora, flight manager
Such people should face a permanent ban, a public apology and monetary fine. Only when such measures are taken, will they fear law. People should realise that their actions have consequences. Being in this field, I have experienced rudeness from passengers. We are treated as servants, nannies and waitresses. 

Hrishikesh M J, voice-over artiste 
Air India is more of a family flight and one should respect the space of other passengers. I have witnessed an incident where a passenger had too much whiskey and verbally abused the air hostess when she didn’t offer him more. 

Ashmita Adhikari, student
It was a disgusting act and the person should’ve been arrested immediately. I would’ve gotten up from my seat and talked to him and asked what was wrong with him. The case wasn’t really handled well as a one-month ban will not affect the person at all.

Sahana S, student
All of us like to drink and have a good time but one should learn to behave under the influence of alcohol. It is utterly shocking and disgusting. People like this should be sent to a mental asylum and have a tether on their lips till they learn to stop behaving like a lunatic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp