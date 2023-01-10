Fight and Flight

Ryan Thomas and Mansi Saha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a flight from New York to Delhi in November, a drunk business class passenger urinated on a senior citizen. Only a month after the incident, Air India supposedly filed a complaint against the passenger. The woman in her 70s claimed that when she requested a seat change after the man urinated on hers, she was told there were none available.

On January 7, the accused, Sanjay Mishra, was finally arrested in Bengaluru after a lot of outrage. This incident highlighted a pattern that has been developing in recent months with several stories about similar incidents having come to light.

One such incident involved an air hostess who got into a heated argument upon being called a ‘servant’ by a passenger on a flight from Istanbul to Delhi. In another incident, a drunk male passenger urinated on a female passenger’s blanket while flying from Paris to Delhi on an Air India flight. In a recent viral video, a fight could be seen happening on a Thai Smile flight from Bangkok to Delhi. Passengers started attacking one of their members before the plane even took off.

What might be the cause of such incidents? Not only did it deceive the public, but it also caused havoc in the aviation sector. CE speaks to Bengalurueans who share their thoughts.

Anish Yande, media professional

I have seen passengers being unnecessarily rude to flight attendants many times, which disturbs them as well as the passengers. Kunal Kamra was banned for his verbal outbursts. This passenger committed a much more distressing act and was banned for a shorter duration. Not satisfactory I would say.

Ankita Arora, flight manager

Such people should face a permanent ban, a public apology and monetary fine. Only when such measures are taken, will they fear law. People should realise that their actions have consequences. Being in this field, I have experienced rudeness from passengers. We are treated as servants, nannies and waitresses.

Hrishikesh M J, voice-over artiste

Air India is more of a family flight and one should respect the space of other passengers. I have witnessed an incident where a passenger had too much whiskey and verbally abused the air hostess when she didn’t offer him more.

Ashmita Adhikari, student

It was a disgusting act and the person should’ve been arrested immediately. I would’ve gotten up from my seat and talked to him and asked what was wrong with him. The case wasn’t really handled well as a one-month ban will not affect the person at all.

Sahana S, student

All of us like to drink and have a good time but one should learn to behave under the influence of alcohol. It is utterly shocking and disgusting. People like this should be sent to a mental asylum and have a tether on their lips till they learn to stop behaving like a lunatic.

