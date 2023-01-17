Home Cities Bengaluru

Will AI kill the artist?

In the arena of music, AI has been around in many capacities. If you think Spotify’s ability to generate playlists is magic, it’s AI.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Lensa creating AI renditions of artwork based on uploaded photos and art available on the internet (without the explicit consent of the artists) and ChatGPT using AI to answer any question posed to it (including say, writing an article or blog post), a common conversation topic (at least in the circles I move in) is whether AI is good or bad (never ugly), and what these developments could mean for the future of creative arts (and the survival of artists).

Will AI generated art put all digital artists out of work? No.  Should apps and software be allowed to use the work of artists without their explicit permission to create what could be deemed derivative works? Also no.  

It also already looks like some algorithms are being taught to suppress AI generated content in search rankings (don’t fire your content writers just yet please).

In the arena of music, AI has been around in many capacities. If you think Spotify’s ability to generate playlists is magic, it’s AI. Apple acquired a company called Asaii, and Warner Music Group also uses AI to determine which talent to sign (and who is most likely to be, based on social media and other parameters, a star).  However, when we think of AI in music, we expect something a little more dramatic and/or controversial.  

A few years ago, a university showcased a new composition of Bach, with the only catch being that it wasn’t made by the composer (who died in 1750), but by AI that had studied all his work, and managed to create something in his style that was virtually indistinguishable from his other works.

Experiments in Musical Intelligence by David Cope has been working on AI creating original compositions in various genres and styles for three decades now.  Amper, an AI based tool, helps creators make royalty-free music after inputting their parameters, in a few seconds.  

Drowned in the Sun is an AI created song in the style of Nirvana that was then recorded by a Nirvana tribute band.  Where it gets messy is in the case of FN Meka, an AI artist created by Factory New and signed to Capitol Music Group, who was dropped from the label for “perpetuating racist stereotypes”.  It led to the continuation of the debate on how biases and prejudice are transferred into AI, and how we must take steps to prevent it.  

As AI continues to progress in many ways, for now, the artists and creators are safe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp