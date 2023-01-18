Creating a buzz 

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has proposed to lower the minimum age for purchasing and consuming alcohol in the state to 18 years and is currently seeking public feedback. Dese Gowda speaks to Bengalureans who think aloud about the proposition

Amit Roy, partner, Shilton Hospitality (Watson’s)

The government obviously wouldn’t have taken this decision overnight. A lot of thought and deliberation went into the proposition before it was announced. I don’t believe it’s just revenue-oriented, because the government will be responsible for the consequences. If it does come into force, I hope they also implement various checks and measures to prevent underage drinking. As long as that is taken care of, we respect the decision.

Ajay Gowda, owner, Byg Brewski

If the new legislation to lower the minimum age can be effectively implemented, then it is a good idea. Because there are so many families who already offer alcohol to their children who are as young as 17. It’s usually a bit of wine or beer. However, I’m not sure if the new law can be implemented in such a way that youngsters do not abuse alcohol and put their health and well-being at risk.

Bhoomi Dattani, graphic designer

I don’t think 18 year olds are mature enough to consume alcohol responsibly. But I know that a lot of them already consume alcohol illegally. So in a way legalisation would probably help them avoid getting in trouble, while also ensuring that they do not consume adulterated drinks. However, if the new proposition does indeed become a law, I believe there should be certain limits on quantity and type of alcohol.

Saumya Sinha, creative writer

The age between 18 and 21 is a time when a person goes through a lot of changes in their life. Being allowed to consume alcohol at the crucial stage is not a great idea. They might be mature enough to vote, but voting isn’t a health hazard. If the government’s aim is to generate more revenue through excise duty from this proposition, they are doing so at the risk of the state’s youth.

Sangeetha DR, information security consultant

The new law will have an adverse impact on the performance of college students. At that age, I don’t believe most people possess the mental tools to make informed decisions about their safety, health and career prospects yet. From my experience, a lot of students consume alcohol because of peer pressure and the need to belong, so it will only serve to exacerbate that problem. Furthermore, it makes alcohol more accessible and might lead to people who are younger than 18 years to take up drinking.

Gayathri Sriya, design engineer, electronics hardware

It’s a good idea, because at that age, most people, especially the younger generations, do possess the ability to make informed decisions. It will help teens avoid putting themselves at risk or get in trouble with the law. As long as it is implemented properly with proper checks, I don’t think it would make alcohol more accessible to people younger than 18.

Jeremy Thomas, entrepreneur

It doesn’t make a difference either way, because I’ve seen a lot of people under 21 already slipping through the cracks, getting into spaces they are legally not allowed in. I guess health-wise lowering the drinking age might have an adverse impact, but on the other hand, people should be allowed to make their own choices. So, it’s a complicated issue.



BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has proposed to lower the minimum age for purchasing and consuming alcohol in the state to 18 years and is currently seeking public feedback. Dese Gowda speaks to Bengalureans who think aloud about the proposition Amit Roy, partner, Shilton Hospitality (Watson’s) The government obviously wouldn’t have taken this decision overnight. A lot of thought and deliberation went into the proposition before it was announced. I don’t believe it’s just revenue-oriented, because the government will be responsible for the consequences. If it does come into force, I hope they also implement various checks and measures to prevent underage drinking. As long as that is taken care of, we respect the decision. Ajay Gowda, owner, Byg Brewski If the new legislation to lower the minimum age can be effectively implemented, then it is a good idea. Because there are so many families who already offer alcohol to their children who are as young as 17. It’s usually a bit of wine or beer. However, I’m not sure if the new law can be implemented in such a way that youngsters do not abuse alcohol and put their health and well-being at risk. Bhoomi Dattani, graphic designer I don’t think 18 year olds are mature enough to consume alcohol responsibly. But I know that a lot of them already consume alcohol illegally. So in a way legalisation would probably help them avoid getting in trouble, while also ensuring that they do not consume adulterated drinks. However, if the new proposition does indeed become a law, I believe there should be certain limits on quantity and type of alcohol. Saumya Sinha, creative writer The age between 18 and 21 is a time when a person goes through a lot of changes in their life. Being allowed to consume alcohol at the crucial stage is not a great idea. They might be mature enough to vote, but voting isn’t a health hazard. If the government’s aim is to generate more revenue through excise duty from this proposition, they are doing so at the risk of the state’s youth. Sangeetha DR, information security consultant The new law will have an adverse impact on the performance of college students. At that age, I don’t believe most people possess the mental tools to make informed decisions about their safety, health and career prospects yet. From my experience, a lot of students consume alcohol because of peer pressure and the need to belong, so it will only serve to exacerbate that problem. Furthermore, it makes alcohol more accessible and might lead to people who are younger than 18 years to take up drinking. Gayathri Sriya, design engineer, electronics hardware It’s a good idea, because at that age, most people, especially the younger generations, do possess the ability to make informed decisions. It will help teens avoid putting themselves at risk or get in trouble with the law. As long as it is implemented properly with proper checks, I don’t think it would make alcohol more accessible to people younger than 18. Jeremy Thomas, entrepreneur It doesn’t make a difference either way, because I’ve seen a lot of people under 21 already slipping through the cracks, getting into spaces they are legally not allowed in. I guess health-wise lowering the drinking age might have an adverse impact, but on the other hand, people should be allowed to make their own choices. So, it’s a complicated issue.