Return of Bollywood’s Badshah

BENGALURU: After four years, one month, two days, Shah Rukh Khan(SRK) returned to the big screen with his blockbuster release Pathaan. Needless to say, this long wait paid off when King Khan made his appearance on screen. The film, which also stars Bengaluru girl Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has been going housefull ahead the long weekend. The film was actionpacked. SRK really delivered what he had promised in terms of entertainment. I went in with no expectation from the plot – if you are watching Pathaan for the story, then you could be going for the wrong reason. The Salman and SRK element in the movie was a pleasant surprise – I had not expected it. I am not a Salman fan, but honestly, these two represent the Bollywood I have grown up with. It’s nice to see them on screen together. GEETANJALI CHITNIS, CHIEF BRAND OFFICER We had an opening of Pathaan with advances of close to five lakh admissions for the first long weekend. This was the first SRK film that opened at 6am here. We are seeing a preference to watch this movie in our premium formats. It is an encouraging response to out-of-home entertainment experiences. SANJEEV KUMAR BIJLI, JOINT MD, PVR We had booked tickets a month in advance at Abhinaya Theatre in Chickpet, for the first day, first show. We even made a 54-feet-tall cutout of SRK at the theatre. When he appeared on the screen not a single person was seated. The noise and joy in the theatre was proof of the unconditional love for him. I don’t think anyone would have heard any dialogue. I also went for the matinee show with my family. GURU MAGAJI, FOUNDER, SRK FANS’ ASSOCIATION BANGALORE What has happened on social media of late has added to complications. Very insignificant things get too much space and that has been a big bane. What Deepika Padukone has done in Pathaan is not something unusual. Rather, it has been done from the time of Satyam Shivan Sundaram(1978). Today, people create controversies around films, not because they have any great objection to what is there in the film, but rather to get five seconds of fame. The best way to get that fame is attacking the film stars. KM CHAITANYA, FILMMAKER I am a die-hard fan of SRK and didn’t want to miss watching him on the big screen. I wanted to watch it on the first day before people start leaking spoilers. Even though I am a hands-on mother, I handed over my responsibilities of my toddler to my husband so I could catch the late-night show. I would not have done this for anyone else. As SRK once said…’Itni shidaat se tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai... (When you want something really bad - things work out for you) SOMEDUTTA CHATTERJEE, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONAL Bollywood is back with a bang going by the response Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan received on the first day of its release. From catching the first-dayfirst- show to fan club members booking multiple shows, Bengalureans share their excitement of watching SRK on the big screen after four years