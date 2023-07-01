Commuters have to pay 10-11 per cent more as NICE road hikes toll fee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters using Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited’s road (commonly known as NICE road) will have to shell out 10-11% more fee from July 1.

According to company officials, the toll rates of Peripheral Road and Link Road, components of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project, have been revised as per the toll concession agreement with the state government.

As per the revision, the fee for cars is Rs 50 from Hosur Road to Bannerghatta Road and Rs 25 for motorcycles. Similarly, the fee for cars from Bannerghatta Road to Kanakapura Road is Rs 40 and for two-wheelers Rs 15.

The fee for cars on the link road is Rs 60 and for two-wheelers Rs 20. From Mysuru Road to Magadi Road, the fee for cars is Rs 55 and for two-wheelers Rs 15.

The officials said that the toll fee had been revised as per the policy and there was nothing unusual about it. Commuters, however, pointed out that the toll fee on these stretches had been revised after National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) developed Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and hiked the toll fee.

“Prices of essential commodities, including fuel, have gone up. Now the revision of toll fee will be an additional burden on motorists. I use NICE road daily to go to my factory. The toll fee revision will surely be an additional burden on me and others too,” said Pradeep K, a commuter.

PAY MORE ON B’LURU-MYS EXPRESSWAY

The second phase of toll collection on the 118-km stretch will start from Nidaghatta to Mysuru from today. NHAI said that one-way toll for car, jeep, van is B155, light commercial vehicles and mini bus B250, truck and bus B525, three-axle commercial vehicle B575 and large vehicles B1,005. For return journey on the same day, it is B235 for car, jeep and van, B375 for light commercial vehicles, B790 for truck and bus, B860 for three-axle commercial vehicle and B1,510 for large multi-axle vehicle.

