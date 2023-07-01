Home Cities Bengaluru

Gruha Jyothi comes into force on July 1

From August, beneficiaries will get zero bills for less than 200 units of power usage

Published: 01st July 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid, discoms

Image used for representational purpose.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will implement its Gruha Jyothi scheme on July 1. It is one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress party in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections. Officials from the Energy Department said that under the scheme, domestic consumers, whose power consumption is below 200 units, will be eligible for subsidy. They will get zero bills from August 1. Meter reading and calculation will, however, start from July 1.

“This is a post-paid scheme and the bill for power consumption will be given from August 1. No matter when the meter reader takes the reading and when the consumer gets the bill, the scheme starts from July 1,” said a senior official from the department.

Registration for the scheme began on June 18. According to the energy and e-governance departments, as on June 30, 86,24,688 consumers have registered their names.

Earlier, the state government set July 5 as the last date for registration. However, considering the rush and technical glitches on the Seva Sindhu portal, the government withdrew the deadline.

Although the deadline for registration has been withdrawn, the officials asserted that only those who have registered their names will get zero bills. “If a consumer registers in July, he/she will get the benefit only from August 1 onwards,” the official said.

The scheme is for all households in Karnataka where monthly electricity usage is less than 200 units. To bring more people under the scheme, the government also announced that an average of 10 months will be taken for the billing cycle in the financial year 2022-23 and add 10% to it, provided the consumption is within 200 units. Those consuming more than 200 units will have to pay the bill.

According to the government, there are 2.16 crore domestic consumers. Of them, 2.14 crore consumers’ monthly power consumption is below 200 units. “The beneficiaries will get zero bills from August 1 (for electricity used in July) if usage is within their entitlement,” the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gruha Jyothi scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp