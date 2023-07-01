Tech integration in health sector vital: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Integration of technology in the healthcare sector is the only way to improve the quality of services, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

“We are working towards using artificial intelligence (AI) in improving care analysis and even predictive analysis in Karnataka,” the health minister said. He was speaking at the 11th edition of Life Sciences and Healthcare Innovation Forum organised by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) here on Friday.

Reiterating commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare for all, Gundu Rao plans to curate a five-year plan for implementing a comprehensive healthcare policy in the state with AI adoption. He emphasised on the need for better, faster and quicker response to patient care for people living in remote areas.

Since Bengaluru is the technology and IT hub of India, it gives Karnataka all the more reasons to lead the country in using high-end AI in the health sector, the minister said.

Technology can help in digitising the healthcare system, it will give a better understanding of the whereabouts from far away places and how the health systems respond in particular areas, S Gopalkrishnan, special secretary (health), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

