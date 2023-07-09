Karnataka: With four per cent for health sector, only limited progress can be made

Akhila Vasan By

Express News Service

The healthcare budget continued to remain in the 4 per cent proportion of the total budget. With Rs 14,950 crore allocated this year as well, only limited progress can be expected in the state. Unless Karnataka increases the allocation for healthcare, the sector will not show any significant progress. Efforts towards investing in improving health services at district and taluk level are appreciative, but the funds earmarked are grossly inadequate.

For instance, only Rs 25 crore has been allocated for the anaemia and malnutrition prevention campaign. Approximately, Rs 200 crore has been dedicated for the upgradation of public health centres, establishing CT and MRI centres, TB screening and medical camps. The entire remaining budget will be used to improve medical infrastructure and tertiary care services.

A major problem that continues to plague the healthcare system is the unavailability of medicines across health centres at all times. Karnataka must take a cue from neighbouring states, like Tamil Nadu that has well-functioning systems.

The public-private partnership model being promoted must be completely scrapped. The four percent allocation should be solely invested in the government’s own health system instead of the PPP model.

A serious deficit of human resources was one major issue that was not addressed in the budget. There are a large number of vacancies in the health department which remain unfilled for years. Despite contractual workers going on strike for almost three months, their demands remain unaddressed in the budget. Lastly, the government must focus on ‘urban health’.

A large proportion of the marginalised population in urban areas depends on private providers, who continue to put the burden of out-of-pocket expenses. Even the Namma Clinics launched this year were a hogwash. Instead, the already present BBMP facilities should have been strengthened.

Akhila Vasan

Public Health Researcher/Activist

Karnataka Janaarogya Chaluvali

