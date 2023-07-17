Home Cities Bengaluru

Head constable, friend caught in Karnataka while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Along with the head constable, the police have arrested his friend who received the bribe on behalf of him. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A head constable was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on Sunday. The arrested policeman, Mahesh (43) is attached to the Cyber Crimes, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station of Ramanagara. Along with the head constable, the police have arrested his friend who received the bribe on behalf of him. 

The Lokayukta police said Mahesh had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant Manje Gowda, a resident of Bengaluru, promising that he will help in a three-year-old case registered at Ramanagara CEN police station. Mahesh had already received Rs 75,000 bribe in cash.

Unwilling to pay more, Gowda filed a complaint with the Lokayukta. “Based on the complaint, a trap was laid on Sunday at a  party hall in Bengaluru. Ramesh from Uttarahalli received Rs 50,000 from the complainant on behalf of Mahesh, and was caught red-handed before arresting both,” the police said.

