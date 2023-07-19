Home Cities Bengaluru

Rapido rider on maiden trip assaulted by trio in Bengaluru

Chandan told TNIE that he never expected this on his first trip.

Published: 19th July 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 03:50 PM

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old Rapido bike taxi rider was assaulted and robbed by three miscreants on the very first ‘night’ of his taxi job. N Chandan, a resident of Kothanur who works in a photocopy shop during the day, wanted to make some extra money at night due to his financial commitments. He registered on the Rapido app and started work. 

On his first trip, the victim was attacked by three men, claiming that Rapido bike taxi riders were affecting the business of auto drivers. The accused, after attacking him with a helmet, escaped in the dark, taking away his mobile phone.

Chandan told TNIE he has uninstalled the app and will never work as a taxi biker due to the horrific experience on his maiden trip to drop off a customer. The victim was attacked at Belahalli Cross on Kogilu Main Road in Yelahanka police station limits, between 1.40 am and 1.55 am on Wednesday. 

Chandan told TNIE that he never expected this on his first trip. “Around 1.30 am, I got a call from a customer to drop him. When I went there, I saw three men on a scooter. I had gone to the wrong location and the actual customer was waiting on the other side of the road. I went directly to the trio and told them I was from Rapido. They immediately started assaulting me.

I had carried an extra helmet. They took the helmet and assaulted me. They said that auto drivers are running under loss because of taxi bikes. They escaped in the dark after snatching my mobile phone and helmet. I was unable to note down the vehicle’s registration number. The vehicle was maroon in colour,” the victim said.

Chandan filed a complaint in the wee hours around 4 am. CCTVs at the junction are said to be out of order. “The accused are yet to be arrested. A case of robbery and causing hurt with dangerous weapons was registered against the accused,” said an officer.
 

