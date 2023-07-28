In distress on Bengaluru-Mysuru e-way? Look for SOS boxes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has placed life-saving ‘Save Our Soul’ boxes along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan posted a picture of the SOS boxes on the e-way on Thursday. “NHAI has strategically placed life-saving ‘Save Our Soul’ (SOS) boxes along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. These solar-powered gems act as crucial lifelines, swiftly connecting individuals in distress with the nearest Police Station and call centre, ensuring rapid assistance,” he tweeted.

“SOS boxes enable direct contact with local authorities through GPS and voice communication. The distinctive orange colour ensures easy identification, while strategic placement guarantees effective responses. Each box has a unique number for instant activation,” he said.

The system alerts control rooms while also notifying nearby ambulance and patrolling vehicles. Operating autonomously from the internet signal, SOS ensures commuters in low-network areas to directly contact control rooms, eliminating the need for mobile phones, Mohan said.

121 lost lives in accidents since Jan, says Gadkari

As many as 398 accidents took place on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway since January 1 and 121 people lost their lives, replied Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to a starred question raised by MPs Sumaltha Ambareesh and Prajwal Revanna during the monsoon session on Thursday.

Replying to a question on whether adequate first-aid facilities are provided along the e-way, Gadkari replied, “Four ambulances equipped with basic life support system and paramedic staff have been provided to attend emergencies on the highway. Further, medical aid post has been provided at toll plaza with basic first aid facility.”

On largescale discontent over toll collection and exorbitant toll charge on the e-way, Gadkari replied that the user fee is levied as per the National Highway Fee Rules 2008 along with amendments.

