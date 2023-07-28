Home Cities Bengaluru

In distress on Bengaluru-Mysuru e-way? Look for SOS boxes

The system alerts control rooms while also notifying nearby ambulance and patrolling vehicles.

Published: 28th July 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

A view of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has placed life-saving ‘Save Our Soul’ boxes along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan posted a picture of the SOS boxes on the e-way on Thursday. “NHAI has strategically placed life-saving ‘Save Our Soul’ (SOS) boxes along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. These solar-powered gems act as crucial lifelines, swiftly connecting individuals in distress with the nearest Police Station and call centre, ensuring rapid assistance,” he tweeted. 

Solar-powered SOS boxes installed
by NHAI on Bengaluru-Mysuru
Expressway| Twitter Handle of
MP PC Mohan 

“SOS boxes enable direct contact with local authorities through GPS and voice communication. The distinctive orange colour ensures easy identification, while strategic placement guarantees effective responses. Each box has a unique number for instant activation,” he said.

The system alerts control rooms while also notifying nearby ambulance and patrolling vehicles. Operating autonomously from the internet signal, SOS ensures commuters in low-network areas to directly contact control rooms, eliminating the need for mobile phones, Mohan said. 

121 lost lives in accidents since Jan, says Gadkari
As many as 398 accidents took place on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway since January 1 and 121 people lost their lives, replied Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to a starred question raised by MPs Sumaltha Ambareesh and Prajwal Revanna during the monsoon session on Thursday. 

Replying to a question on whether adequate first-aid facilities are provided along the e-way, Gadkari replied, “Four ambulances equipped with basic life support system and paramedic staff have been provided to attend emergencies on the highway. Further, medical aid post has been provided at toll plaza with basic first aid facility.”

On largescale discontent over toll collection and exorbitant toll charge on the e-way, Gadkari replied that the user fee is levied as per the National Highway Fee Rules 2008 along with amendments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway SOS boxes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp