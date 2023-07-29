Home Cities Bengaluru

CCB gets custody of LeT man Nazeer from Karnataka's Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons

The officers have also traced Salman, who supplied guns to one of the suspects.

Published: 29th July 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

police custody, custodial death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch sleuths, who had applied for the body warrant of LeT operative T Nazeer alias Ummer Haji, got his custody from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons on Friday. 

Nazeer, prime accused in crime number 149/2023 registered at the Hebbal police station, is being questioned as to how he managed to radicalise five suspects, who have been arrested, on the jail premises despite high security. He was also questioned about his role in supplying ammunition to the suspects that has been seized by CCB. Nazeer is also the prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case. CCB is questioning Nazeer to find out if he is aware of the whereabouts of accused number 2 Junaid Ahmed, said to be in one of the Middle Eastern countries. 

The officers have also traced Salman, who supplied guns to one of the suspects. The guns were allegedly handed over at T Begur on Tumakuru Road on the instructions of Junaid.

Salman had earlier been arrested in a POCSO case. He is suspected to have fled the country through the Nepal border.  “We have got leads on the accused who supplied the guns to one of the five terror suspects,” SD Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), told The New Indian Express.

The five terror suspects — Syed Suhel Khan, 24, resident of Sultanpalya, Mohammed Umar, 29, of Kodigehalli, Jahid Tabrez, 25, of Bhadrappa Layout, Syed Mudassir Pasha, 28, of Dinnur Main Road, and Mohammed Faisal, 30, of Pulakeshinagar — were arrested from Khan’s residence. The five were arrested on July 18 from the house of Khan on Sultanpalya Main Road. The custody of the five suspects was extended for another 10 days since July 26.  

