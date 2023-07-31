Home Cities Bengaluru

These Bengaluru sisters share their recipe for success

City-based entrepreneur sisters Suhasini and Anindita Sampath, whose health food company recently received a multi-crore investment from an FMCG giant, speak to CE about the deal

Published: 31st July 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Suhasini and Anindita Sampath

Suhasini and Anindita Sampath

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   After nearly three years of trials, working with hundreds of bakers, city-based sisters Suhasini and Anindita Sampath perfected their recipe for an energy bar. Launched in 2015, Yoga Bar, a healthy energy snack, made entirely out of natural ingredients – was supposedly the first in India. Fast forward to 2023, the company received an approximate investment to the tune of Rs 255 crore, from Indian conglomerate ITC for a majority stake, with a promise of 100 per cent acquisition over the next three years at an overall valuation of over Rs 500 crore.

It all started when the Sampath sisters were living in New York. “I was a student at Wharton and Anindita was with Ernst and Young. The two of us went to a yoga studio and we used to buy protein bars after each session. One day, Anindita said that if she made a bar like this, she would call it ‘Yoga Bar’,” recalls Suhasini.

The duo felt that India was a perfect market for healthy energy bars, given the lack of similar offerings in the country at the time. Soon, they were back in the country and started experimenting with various recipes. “We realised that there were large companies in the West selling healthy products, but there were no similar offerings in India. We decided to make a product, made entirely out of clean and locally-sourced products,” adds Suhasini.

Starting with their first product, multigrain energy bars, from a small operation in Indiranagar, Yoga Bar had to initially overcome the commonly-held notion that health doesn’t sell in India. But it quickly grew to be a household name and expanded to other products, including protein bars in 2018. Suhasini emphasises that having her sister as a business partner was a major advantage. “Finding a co-founder is never easy. So working with my sibling made a lot of sense,” she says, adding that the people frequenting yoga studios in Bengaluru were their initial customers. “Obviously,  Bengaluru has a large population of health-conscious consumers, so we found it a lot easier to sell in a city like this,” she adds.

Despite the sale of a majority stake to ITC, Yoga Bar continues to operate as an independent entity. Suhasini  hopes that the consumer juggernauts’ distribution arm will boost Yoga Bar’s growth. “ITC is fairly new to FMCG. They have been aggressive in growing their portfolios. Which is why it made  sense to go with them,” Suhasini concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anindita Sampath Suhasini Energy bar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp