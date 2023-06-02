Headless, limbless body of woman found

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mutilated body of a 52-year-old woman was found lying near her house, in Bannerghatta, on Thursday. It is suspected that the unidentified assailants murdered her and severed her head and limbs from the torso, in Bannerghatta.

The deceased was identified as Geetha, a resident of Janata Colony in Bannerghatta, who was a housekeeping staffer with a software company. She had been living alone after her husband passed away about six years ago. Her two daughters are married.

Police said Geetha had not answered her daughters’ phone calls since four days, and when they came to check on her on Wednesday, they found the house locked. On Thursday morning, neighbours sensed a foul smell emanating near the compound next to her house, and were shocked to find a decomposed female torso, and alerted police. Family members identified it as Geetha’s body, though there was no trace of the head or limbs.

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi told TNIE that while the motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained, three youths who were living in the adjacent house have emerged as the main suspects, as they vacated the house 3-4 days ago. “A preliminary probe suggests the woman was murdered on May 28 or 29. We are investigating the case, and the role of three youths from Bihar, who were working for a garment factory, is strongly suspected,” he said.

As the woman’s head is missing, a DNA test will be conducted to confirm her identity by matching her DNA with her daughters, police added. Bannerghatta police registered a murder case and are investigating.



