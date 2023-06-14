Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro to cut short run time after track extension

We decided to extend the tracks beyond the station so that a turn can be taken from the left, just before the railway line, and the train can enter the parallel track.

Published: 14th June 2023 11:03 AM

Bengaluru metro train

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To ensure a faster run of the Metro to Whitefield Kadugodi station, Bengaluru Metro has decided to extend the tracks beyond the station by an additional 500 metres. This would bring down the time of 4.5 minutes taken at present for a Metro train from Hopefarm Channasandra Metro Station to Kadugodi to 1.5 minutes, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez.

Speaking to TNIE after a BMRCL board meeting on Tuesday, the MD said at present, only one platform of Kadugodi Station was being utilised. 

The tracks of Whitefield Kadugodi
station will be extended by 500 meters
beyond the station | Express

“Since trains are not able to turn at the station here, the engine is reversed and the same platform is being utilised. We decided to extend the tracks beyond the station so that a turn can be taken from the left, just before the railway line, and the train can enter the parallel track.

The board gave its approval today.” This would ensure a much faster run for all trains in future from K R Pura to Whitefield Kadugodi, he added. 

“Both the platforms at Kadugodi can be put to use. The reduction of travel time on one journey by three minutes, from the existing 4.5 minutes to 1.5 minutes, is a significant saving of time,” he added. 

A top Metro official said this move would facilitate the running of trains within a 2-3 minute frequency during peak hours, which figures in the long-term plans of BMRCL. “Trains ply at a slow speed after they depart from Channasandra, and this extension of tracks will help us maintain a regular speed, as done during the regular ride,” he said.  Metro officials reiterated that the K R Pura to Baiyappanahalli stretch would be ready by July-end.

