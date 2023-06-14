Home Cities Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lists his priorities for Bengaluru

Gets to work on traffic, administration, garbage management 
 

Published: 14th June 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said his priorities are traffic, administration and garbage management. Speaking to the media after a meeting with officials from various departments at Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) head office, Shivakumar, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, promised that suggestions of globally recognised experts and citizens will be sought to solve the city’s traffic congestion problem. 

The minister contended that Bengaluru should progress even more and for this all suggestions were welcome. He added that he was looking for a comprehensive development of the city, including Public Works Department, National Highway Authority of India and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited. “We started a review from Hebbal. More attention should be paid to the traffic congestion problem of Bengaluru, especially in this part,” said Shivakumar.

Officials from NHAI, BDA and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made a presentation at Hebbal junction and held discussions on construction of a 63-km tunnel road, short-haul and long-haul flyover with a vision to improve the traffic situation, focussing for the next 25 years.

Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar looks at a presentation on the traffic menace at Hebbal junction in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

The minister also informed that he will hold two meetings on this -- one with citizens and another with experts who are concerned for Bengaluru. He has put in place a committee (BBMP restructuring), headed by former chief secretary BS Patil and former BBMP commissioner H Siddaiah in this regard.

Shivakumar inspected the major canal near Hebbal Ring Road to check the removal of silt and wanted to know where the silt was being dumped. 

When asked if there was an obstacle to the widening of the Hebbal flyover and whether there is any opposition from BMRCL, he said, “There is no opposition. I am checking with officials from other agencies as well. Our aim is to do quality work.”

Asked whether the traffic problem will increase if the work starts in Hebbal, he said, “Metro work is being done only at nights. We are also discussing with police officials to allow the work to be done quickly. The traffic on the flyover will not stop even for a minute. We will do the work so that there is no traffic jam on and below the Hebbal Flyover. We will ensure that there is no traffic jam,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp