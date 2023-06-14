Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lists his priorities for Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said his priorities are traffic, administration and garbage management. Speaking to the media after a meeting with officials from various departments at Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) head office, Shivakumar, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, promised that suggestions of globally recognised experts and citizens will be sought to solve the city’s traffic congestion problem.

The minister contended that Bengaluru should progress even more and for this all suggestions were welcome. He added that he was looking for a comprehensive development of the city, including Public Works Department, National Highway Authority of India and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited. “We started a review from Hebbal. More attention should be paid to the traffic congestion problem of Bengaluru, especially in this part,” said Shivakumar.

Officials from NHAI, BDA and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made a presentation at Hebbal junction and held discussions on construction of a 63-km tunnel road, short-haul and long-haul flyover with a vision to improve the traffic situation, focussing for the next 25 years.

Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar looks at a presentation on the traffic menace at Hebbal junction in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

The minister also informed that he will hold two meetings on this -- one with citizens and another with experts who are concerned for Bengaluru. He has put in place a committee (BBMP restructuring), headed by former chief secretary BS Patil and former BBMP commissioner H Siddaiah in this regard.

Shivakumar inspected the major canal near Hebbal Ring Road to check the removal of silt and wanted to know where the silt was being dumped.

When asked if there was an obstacle to the widening of the Hebbal flyover and whether there is any opposition from BMRCL, he said, “There is no opposition. I am checking with officials from other agencies as well. Our aim is to do quality work.”

Asked whether the traffic problem will increase if the work starts in Hebbal, he said, “Metro work is being done only at nights. We are also discussing with police officials to allow the work to be done quickly. The traffic on the flyover will not stop even for a minute. We will do the work so that there is no traffic jam on and below the Hebbal Flyover. We will ensure that there is no traffic jam,” he said.

