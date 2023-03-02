Home Cities Bengaluru

Finding your love language

The song is a romantic fast number and Upadhye has somehow managed to connect dance in it.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Noi

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If dance was a love language, then it is filmmaker Gomtesh Upadhye’s favourite one. The filmmaker’s latest music video Noi is a beautiful melody of love composed by Phany Kalyan. While there is always a buzz whenever Upadhye drops a project, this time it was quite low-key. “I was not sure how it would be since we had not done any promotions for it but surprisingly people are enjoying it,” says Upadhye. 

The song is a romantic fast number and Upadhye has somehow managed to connect dance in it. “For me, dancing is being in love and being in love with your body. It feels like an appropriate expression for a romantic. I think the synergy between dance and love goes well, especially when it is new love and everything feels bright and nice,” says the filmmaker. To provide some perspective, he points out that as one’s mood changes, there is also a change in how their body moves. 

Currently, in Hyderabad directing a web series starring Nithya Menen, Upadhye’s directed music videos are often known for depicting full-fledged stories within themselves. “It really is the song that drives me to visualise the story. At first, the song is given to me and then I kind of meditate on it. That’s where the stories come from. But my influences are from ‘90s indie pop. 

If you watch the music videos of songs by Shaan or KK they were very independent and individualistic. You don’t have to sit through an entire film to know the story of the characters. I try to build a world around those characters; they don’t just exist for the song,” says Upadhye. 

Having done many music videos earlier, he feels the music video market is mostly Bollywood-centric. “This gives me an opportunity to explore things left unexplored. My motivation comes mainly from doing something fun and creative but more than that, it is not collaborating with interesting talents. So, I like to work with choreographers, dancers, actors and musicians. For example, Phany is someone who doesn’t come from a commercial space. The music video market is practically dead until and unless you are churning out very mainstream music,” says Upadhye. 

Unlike his popular music video from 2016, Neene, which was released in Kannada Tamil and Telugu, Noi has just had a Telugu release. “Again it all boils down to the funding we got. For example, Neene got its highest views in the Telugu version. So for Noi, we thought let’s just release it in Telugu first,” says Upadhye, who is currently looking forward to the release of his web series in April.

Filmmaker Gomtesh Upadhye, who directed the popular music video Neene, is out with his latest work. Upadhye, known for using dance as a medium to express love, explains why and talks of the music video market in film industries
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noi Phany Kalyan Nithya Menen
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp