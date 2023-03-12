FoundHer event to aid bizwomen, entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Young women entrepreneurs will be given an opportunity to network and pitch their ideas at FoundHer 2023, to take place on March 18.

The event is being organised by the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) as a way for businesswomen to network with industry experts, pitch ideas, and showcase their ventures. The flagship event will feature several prominent businesswomen, including Microsoft for Startups, India, MD Madhurima Agarwal, Freeflow Venture Builders Founding Partner Aaquib Hussain and photographer Shikha Khanna.

WICCI itself focuses on providing guidance and mentorship to women entrepreneurs across the country. In particular, it gives importance to marketing, networking, legal aspects of entrepreneurship, mental health and maintaining work-life balance. Recently, the chamber conducted the Women’s Conclave for Personal Branding, in partnership with G100, a group of 100 women leaders from around the world.

