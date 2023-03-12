Home Cities Bengaluru

FoundHer event to aid bizwomen, entrepreneurs

WICCI itself focuses on providing guidance and mentorship to women entrepreneurs across the country.

Published: 12th March 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

women entrepreneurs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Young women entrepreneurs will be given an opportunity to network and pitch their ideas at FoundHer 2023, to take place on March 18.

The event is being organised by the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) as a way for businesswomen to network with industry experts, pitch ideas, and showcase their ventures. The flagship event will feature several prominent businesswomen, including Microsoft for Startups, India, MD Madhurima Agarwal, Freeflow Venture Builders Founding Partner Aaquib Hussain and photographer Shikha Khanna.

WICCI itself focuses on providing guidance and mentorship to women entrepreneurs across the country. In particular, it gives importance to marketing, networking, legal aspects of entrepreneurship, mental health and maintaining work-life balance. Recently, the chamber conducted the Women’s Conclave for Personal Branding, in partnership with G100, a group of 100 women leaders from around the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women entrepreneurs FoundHer 2023 WICCI
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp