Bad weather forces flight diversion, delay at KIA  

Bad weather at Kempegowda International Airport delayed the departures of numerous flights for over an hour on Sunday morning.

Published: 13th March 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bad weather at Kempegowda International Airport delayed the departures of numerous flights for over an hour on Sunday morning. An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru was diverted to Coimbatore airport. 

According to an airport website, there were multiple flight delays in departure between 6.40 am and 8.15 am. Flights to Delhi, Allahabad, Chennai, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Raipur were among those that were delayed. Arrivals also was impacted to some extent with flights from Kochi, Indore, Hyderabad among those affected. 

Diversion
The IndiGo flight took five hours and 11 minutes to complete its journey, more than double the scheduled time. The flight departed at 3.59 am from Kolkata airport, 16 minutes ahead of schedule. However, midway it had been diverted to Coimbatore airport, reveals flight tracker website flightaware.com. It was scheduled to reach Bengaluru at 6.50 am but reached only at 9.10 am, it revealed.  

Dr Manoj Kumar K from Tirupati tweeted, “Flight diverted 6E 318 @IndiGo6E. No update from airlines as well as airport authority @BLRAirport. Still showing slight as on right time.” 

A source at Bengaluru airport confirmed the delay of the IndiGo flight. “The flight was diverted in the morning to Coimbatore due to bad weather at Bengaluru. It finally landed in Bengaluru at 9.03 am,” the source said. IndiGo was unable to give any response from its side.

