Bengaluru techie arrested after air hostess girlfriend falls from 4th floor, dies

Archana's parents claimed that she was murdered by her boyfriend.

Published: 13th March 2023 08:02 PM

A software professional has been arrested in Bengaluru for murder after his air hostess girlfriend fell to her death from the fourth-floor balcony of the apartment they lived in.

The victim has been identified as Archana Dhiman, 28, who was a native of Himachal Pradesh. She arrived in the city from Dubai just four days before her death last Friday. She stayed with her boyfriend Adesh, a Keralite, in Renuka Residency in the plush suburb of Koramangala, according to a report. After Archana fell, she was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. 

Archana's parents claimed that she was murdered by her boyfriend. They said that Adesh pushed her from the fourth floor of the apartment with the intention of killing her. The couple, reportedly, fought frequently.

According to police, Archana met techie Adesh on a dating app and had been in a relationship with him for the last six months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police C.K. Baba a case of murder has been registered based on the complaint lodged by Archana’s father.

Adesh has been taken into custody by the police.

