AI-based systems future of traffic management in Bengaluru city  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adaptive traffic controlling system and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based contactless interventions will be the future of traffic management in the city, which will enable the traffic police to focus more on regulations and management than enforcement, said Joint Commissioner of Traffic,

MN Anucheth during an interactive session in Road Safety organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCCI) in association with the Bidadi Industries Association (BIA) on Monday.

“The process of setting up contactless interventions for traffic management is underway. The department has set up an intelligent traffic management system in Bengaluru with violation detection cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. This will help the traffic police to concentrate more on regulation and management rather than enforcement.

We are also mulling to increase number of traffic signals across Bengaluru from 363 to 500 in the next two to three years and implement an ‘Adaptive Traffic Controlling System’ in three phases over next three years, under which signal time will adapt based on actual demand. For instance, if there is an ambulance, it will get an automatic green corridor. The focus of Bengaluru traffic will be on evidence-based, contactless interventions based on AI,” Anucheth said.

“In Bengaluru, only 47 per cent of the population use public transport which is much lower than other metros. The city has 1.07 crore vehicles on road, the second largest for any city in India. The present vehicle-to-population ratio is 1:1.3. Ideally, there should be lesser people with respect to people, which can be ensured if public transport is used more,” he said.

Dr S Devarajan, senior vice-president-BCIC and senior vice-president of TVS Motor Co. Ltd, Vineet Verma, vice-president – of BCIC and director of Brigade Hospitality, and Raghavendra Krishnamurthy, co-founder of AntiZ Technologies were present during the session.

