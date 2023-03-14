Home Cities Bengaluru

Whitefield-KR Puram Metro services from March 25?   

Meanwhile, sources said BMRCL is keen on starting the operations before the model code of conduct comes into force. 

Representational image of BMRCL. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The trial run of five Metro trains from 5 am to 11 pm between Whitefield and K R Puram stations began on Sunday. Anjum Parwez, Managing Director of BMRCL, said this three-day “scheduled training” will end on Tuesday.

“This is generally done before the actual operations start. We will be running the trains at a frequency of 12 minutes, so that there will be five services an hour. This will be in place until work on the stretch till the Baiyappanahalli station is completed. When that happens, the frequency will definitely be reduced,” he said. 

On the delay in the launch of Metro services on this section, Parwez said, “We have always maintained that the launch will happen anytime after March 15 and that holds good. We are looking at any day before the end of this month for the launch.” Regarding incomplete work at the K R Puram Metro station, Parwez said, “It will be completed before the launch. All pending work along the stretch will be completed.”  

Meanwhile, sources said BMRCL is keen on starting the operations before the model code of conduct comes into force. “We are expecting it before March 27. Preparations are on for the launch,” they said. An official associated with the Metro operations said, “BMRCL is gearing up for launch on March 25.”

