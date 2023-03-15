Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA’s Alur flat owners fight water seepage, cracked walls  

House owners have spent Rs 18,000 to Rs 80,000 to repair the cracks and leakages over the last four years, but the problem persists.

Published: 15th March 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Built in 2009, flats in Signature View Apartments were allotted to residents in 2011-2012

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several house owners of Alur phase-2 housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) are battling leakage of water from overhead tanks or cracks caused by seepage in the walls from above. 

Leakage from overhead water
tanks has upset house owners | Express

House owners have spent Rs 18,000 to Rs 80,000 to repair the cracks and leakages over the last four years, but the problem persists. Secretary of Alur BDA phase-2 Owners’ Welfare Association Sashidhara Giraddi said, “We had requested BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath to launch an open-air gym to rectify the issues. He assured us it would be set right and also issued directions to the engineers concerned to waterproof all the 400-plus houses here. However, they appear to be reluctant to do it.”

Giraddi said that the total cost of waterproofing could work out to around Rs 2 crore. “While the BDA engineers were willing to set right minor issues, they keep hesitant about the need to go in for such an expensive upgradation,” he explained. 

Giraddi alleged that BDA contractor, Gowri Constructions, has used poor construction materials, and so, BDA should fund the repairs. “The problem is worse in the top-level of duplex flats with water flowing into the bedrooms,” he said.

Shambulinga Acharya, who owns a 3BHK house in block 5, said he had spent Rs 25,000 three days ago to repair the leakage. “There was 24x7 leakage. I had earlier spent Rs 2,000, and then, I had spent Rs 10,000. The house is just four years old,” he explained.

AC Jagadish, who resides in the house no. 112 in B-13, told TNIE, “I registered my house in January 2019 and had already spent Rs 18,000 to repair the seepage and cracks in my master bedroom. This was before the pandemic. But the problem has come back.” Since the project has been handed over to the association, they want to wash off their hands, but it is the faulty construction that is the cause, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BDA house owners
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp