BDA’s Alur flat owners fight water seepage, cracked walls  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several house owners of Alur phase-2 housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) are battling leakage of water from overhead tanks or cracks caused by seepage in the walls from above.

House owners have spent Rs 18,000 to Rs 80,000 to repair the cracks and leakages over the last four years, but the problem persists. Secretary of Alur BDA phase-2 Owners’ Welfare Association Sashidhara Giraddi said, “We had requested BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath to launch an open-air gym to rectify the issues. He assured us it would be set right and also issued directions to the engineers concerned to waterproof all the 400-plus houses here. However, they appear to be reluctant to do it.”

Giraddi said that the total cost of waterproofing could work out to around Rs 2 crore. “While the BDA engineers were willing to set right minor issues, they keep hesitant about the need to go in for such an expensive upgradation,” he explained.

Giraddi alleged that BDA contractor, Gowri Constructions, has used poor construction materials, and so, BDA should fund the repairs. “The problem is worse in the top-level of duplex flats with water flowing into the bedrooms,” he said.

Shambulinga Acharya, who owns a 3BHK house in block 5, said he had spent Rs 25,000 three days ago to repair the leakage. “There was 24x7 leakage. I had earlier spent Rs 2,000, and then, I had spent Rs 10,000. The house is just four years old,” he explained.

AC Jagadish, who resides in the house no. 112 in B-13, told TNIE, “I registered my house in January 2019 and had already spent Rs 18,000 to repair the seepage and cracks in my master bedroom. This was before the pandemic. But the problem has come back.” Since the project has been handed over to the association, they want to wash off their hands, but it is the faulty construction that is the cause, he added.

