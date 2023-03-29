26-yr-old bar bender stabbed to death in Bengaluru, cops question friend 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old youth was stabbed to death in New Taragupet in VV Puram police station limits on Monday evening. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh, who hailed from Nepal and worked as a bar bender in Tavarekere. He has married about five years ago and his wife stays in Nepal while he lived with his father-in-law in Tavarekere.

The police said Ramesh had come to the city with his friend Indra on Monday evening and they both consumed alcohol at a bar. At around 8 pm, they came near a dilapidated building located on the 4th cross of New Taragupet. Indra left saying he would have a cup of coffee and return soon while Ramesh was alone at the building.

“When Indra returned, he found Ramesh’s body in a pool of blood and rushed him to Victoria Hospital with the help of passersby but was declared brought dead. It is found that the assailants have murdered Ramesh by stabbing him in the neck. We are investigating to identify the killers. We are also questioning Indra, as his role can’t be ruled out,” the police added.

