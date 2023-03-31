Youth in Bengaluru repeats dialogue from web series, in trouble for Pak slogan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old youth landed in trouble for allegedly raising a pro-Pakistan slogan, after he repeated a dialogue while watching a web series. The youth, who hails from Kolkata, lives in a paying guest accommodation in BTM Layout in Bengaluru city and is in search of a job.

The police said he was at a tea stall on Wednesday afternoon and watching a web series on his mobile phone. He reportedly mouthed a dialogue from the show, which contained the word ‘Pakistan’. People around him mistook it to be a pro-Pakistan slogan and reported the matter to the police.

“The youth, who has completed BBM and BHM and is currently in search of employment, was taken into custody and questioned. It was found that he repeated the dialogue as he was excited. We also checked

the dialogue in the web series, and there was nothing objectionable in it. He was freed after registering

a non-cognisable report and recording his statement,” the Mico Layout police elaborated.

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old youth landed in trouble for allegedly raising a pro-Pakistan slogan, after he repeated a dialogue while watching a web series. The youth, who hails from Kolkata, lives in a paying guest accommodation in BTM Layout in Bengaluru city and is in search of a job. The police said he was at a tea stall on Wednesday afternoon and watching a web series on his mobile phone. He reportedly mouthed a dialogue from the show, which contained the word ‘Pakistan’. People around him mistook it to be a pro-Pakistan slogan and reported the matter to the police. “The youth, who has completed BBM and BHM and is currently in search of employment, was taken into custody and questioned. It was found that he repeated the dialogue as he was excited. We also checked the dialogue in the web series, and there was nothing objectionable in it. He was freed after registering a non-cognisable report and recording his statement,” the Mico Layout police elaborated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });