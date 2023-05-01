Home Cities Bengaluru

Indians rescued from Sudan reach Bengaluru 

Hakki Pikkis among 229 evacuees, survivors recount their ordeal 

Published: 01st May 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Of the 49 evacuees, who returned from war-hit Sudan on April 28 and were quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences (RGIHS), 6 discharged

Of the 49 evacuees, who returned from war-hit Sudan on April 28 and were quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences (RGIHS), 6 discharged

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Leaving behind boxes of herbal oils and other medicinal products they had taken from Davangere to Sudan for their hotel business, Shivananda Jayanth and his wife Roja dashed out of their room a week ago, with bags holding some clothes and documents. 

They walked with over a hundred members of the Hikki Pikki tribal community, to escape the constant bombing in Sudan. It turned out to be a happy ending when their Indigo flight carrying 229 Indians, including 125 from Karnataka, touched base at Bengaluru airport at 11 am Sunday, the second such evacuation flight to Bengaluru. 

Jayanth (31), who went to Khartoum for two months last December to sell herbal products, decided to stay back and build his business. However, after a bank in front of their hotel was reduced to nothing in the bombing, and living through two days without food and power, made the couple decide to take a shot at life, rather than die in the raging civil war. 

Jayanth said, “I was staying in Hotel Khawaquif in Suklarabi Siniagandul area. With reasonable rentals of Rs 800 and Rs 1,000, the adjoining two hotels too were occupied for months by Hikki Pikki families who came here to do business. My mother and aunt are still there, awaiting evacuation.” 

After he decided to leave, it took him a week to touch down in Bengaluru. “We waited for a few days to see if the situation would ease, and decided to leave. The hotel manager and staff had already left the rooms to us. We met an Army man who promised to provide cover for 158 of us in the hotels. We walked 300 metres with our baggage to a bridge. Bullets were being fired as we walked, but the Army men saved us. We paid for buses to Minabari, where there was no fighting, and my aunt and others were staying.

There, we took up apartments for two days before travelling 850km by bus to Port of Sudan. The bus was constantly stopped by warring factions. The Indian embassy helped us and the Indian Navy took us by ship to Jeddah, where we boarded a flight to Bengaluru.”

Navin Kumar and wife Shwetha, also from the same community in Davangere, expressed their gratitude to the Indian and Karnataka governments for timely help. “I came here in January 2023, ran a massage parlour and sold my herbal products, before war started on April 15,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudan evacuees Hikki pikki tribal community
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp