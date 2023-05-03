Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka polls: Parties woo women with free cylinders

The BJP, Congress Janata Dal Secular  — are trying to woo almost 50 per cent of the voting population by assuring multiple freebies and cash assistance.

Published: 03rd May 2023 09:35 AM

LPG Cylinder

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parties contesting the Karnataka assembly polls are betting big on promises of women’s employment, health and education. The Big 3 — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) — are trying to woo almost 50 per cent of the voting population by assuring multiple freebies and cash assistance. 

Political analysts say that parties keep making promises, but what needs to be analysed is how many actually help the masses. In its manifesto released on Monday, the BJP promised that if the party comes to power, it will give three free LPG cylinders, while the JDS manifesto released on April 27 said it will provide five free LPG cylinders, targeting the women’s vote bank. 

Committing big on entrepreneurship, the Congress promised to allot 20 per cent of land in industrial parks for women-run enterprises. The BJP will create industrial clusters and provide Rs 500 crore for women-led enterprises. The JDS, on the other hand, assured that loans of up to Rs 2 crore will be given to women entrepreneurs running micro, small and medium enterprises, without collateral security. 

Political analyst Priyanca Mathur said, “There is a rush of schemes and promises prior to voting day. What needs to be seen is how many beneficiaries actually get them, once the winners come to power.” 

