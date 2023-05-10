8,802 booths in Bengaluru, 41,000 officers deployed, says Girinath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With polling for 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru set to begin at 7 am on Wednesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer Tushar Girinath inspected the mustering centre at Yelahanka Seshadripuram College.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inspection, Girinath said there are a total of 8,802 polling booths in Bengaluru and around 41,000 officers, including additional 20 per cent officers, have been deployed.

Border Security Force personnel arrive for

security duty at a polling booth, at the BBMP

School in Chamarajpet, in Bengaluru on Tuesday

| Vinod Kumar T

He added that all the polling officers came to the mustering centres under the jurisdiction of the four Additional District Election Officers of the city and collected their EVMs, control units, VVPAT machines and all the material required at the polling booths, and left for their assigned booths on BMTC, KSRTC buses and other vehicles on Tuesday.

Girinath informed that all kinds of facilities, including accommodation and drinking water, have been provided at all the polling booths.

Voting will start from 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. A mock polling will be done at 5.30 am. Also, all kinds of minimum basic facilities have been arranged, so that voters do not face any problems, Girinath said.

He said a safe route has already been prepared for the Ballot Unit (EVM), Control Unit (CU), and VVPATs to reach booths from the mustering centres. With regard to EVM errors, if any, the route officer assigned to the booths by the sector magistrate will make an alternative arrangement.

Action against Firms not allowing staff to vote

BBMP Chief Commissioner and Bengaluru Urban District Election Officer Tushar Girinath have issued a stern warning to IT companies not to allow their employees to vote by forcefully making them work.

“There have been some complaints stating that a few companies have not declared election holiday and are not allowing their employees to vote. Action will be taken against such companies under the People’s Representation Act,” Girinath told TNIE.

