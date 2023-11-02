Sexual assault: Groper in Bengaluru's Lulu Mall a retired headmaster 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Magadi Road police investigating a sexual harassment case inside Lulu Mall in Goplalapura, have managed to identify the accused as a retired school headmaster. The manager of the mall filed a complaint in this regard.

Police identified the accused as Ashwath Narayan, 60, a resident of Agrahara Dasarahalli. He was headmaster of a school in Shivanagar in Rajajinagar area, and had retired from work about eight months ago. The accused had groped a woman near Funtura Game Zone on the second floor of Lulu Mall on Sunday.

KK Shereef of Lulu International Shopping Malls filed a police complaint on Monday, stating that he came to know about the incident through the media, as the video of the suspect sexually harassing a woman had gone viral. He groped the woman between 6.30pm and 6.40pm on Sunday.

After the complaint was filed, police checked CCTV footage of all shops inside the mall, entry and exit movements and even the parking area. The accused had not shopped in any store and is suspected to have come to the mall only to harass women.

The person who followed Narayan and shot the video had spotted the accused sexually harassing a few women inside the mall. He filmed the accused on his mobile to provide proof of his activity. Police tracked the accused based on CCTV footage in the vicinity.

The video of Narayan groping a woman has since gone viral. Magadi Road police filed a case and booked the accused for sexual harassment along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

