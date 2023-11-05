Karnataka has appetite for digital evolution: IT-BT Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has an appetite for digital transformation and is the fourth-largest tech cluster in the world. Companies should not look at any other place beyond Bengaluru. The state also has a government that listens, said IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday, speaking at the Meta Digital Suraksha Summit (Karnataka edition) in the city.

“All our services are becoming dependent on tools with over 600 million active online users in India. Individuals are spending 2 hours 36 minutes every day on social media platforms which becomes a fertile ground for the use or misuse of information,” he said. Karnataka, which has a large talent pool, is also the powerhouse of education.

“If we want to remain technology leaders, we also need to become a leader in cyber technology,” he added.

Karnataka exports around $4.52 billion of electronic manufacturing accessories, while the biotech industry contributes 60 per cent share of the country. “We have India’s one-third tech talent and 25,000 startups, of them 1,500 registered with the government. To keep this position and improve the state has taken many initiatives.”

