Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka has appetite for digital evolution: IT-BT Minister

Karnataka exports around $4.52 billion of electronic manufacturing accessories, while the biotech industry contributes 60 per cent share of the country.

Published: 05th November 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has an appetite for digital transformation and is the fourth-largest tech cluster in the world. Companies should not look at any other place beyond Bengaluru. The state also has a government that listens, said IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday, speaking at the Meta Digital Suraksha Summit (Karnataka edition) in the city.

“All our services are becoming dependent on tools with over 600 million active online users in India. Individuals are spending 2 hours 36 minutes every day on social media platforms which becomes a fertile ground for the use or misuse of information,” he said. Karnataka, which has a large talent pool, is also the powerhouse of education.

“If we want to remain technology leaders, we also need to become a leader in cyber technology,” he added.

Karnataka exports around $4.52 billion of electronic manufacturing accessories, while the biotech industry contributes 60 per cent share of the country. “We have India’s one-third tech talent and 25,000 startups, of them 1,500 registered with the government. To keep this position and improve the state has taken many initiatives.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyank Kharge Karnataka digital evolution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp