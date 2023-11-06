Home Cities Bengaluru

Lufthansa launches direct flights from Bengaluru to Munich

The Group said it will be operating 64 weekly frequencies between India and Europe by January 2024.

Lufthansa

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Lufthansa Group launched direct service from Bengaluru to Munich, capital of Bavaria in Germany, on November 4.

Bengaluru was chosen as the first destination on the Lufthansa Group network post-COVID.

"Alongside Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru is the third Indian city with a direct connection for travelers via Lufthansa's 5 star Munich hub", the Group said in a statement.

"This Bengaluru-Munich service represents Lufthansa's strong commitment to the Indian market as Lufthansa Group's capacity to India now exceeds pre-COVID levels", it said.

According to Lufthansa Group Senior Director - South Asia, George Ettiyil: "We have been invested in India for more than 90 years and when looking for our first new APAC destination since the pandemic, Bengaluru was a natural fit."

Currently operating thrice-weekly, Lufthansa guests will enjoy their experience on one of the most modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft, the Airbus A350-900, the statement said.

