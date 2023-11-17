Bengaluru Habba comes in a new avatar in December

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday unveiled the ‘Unboxing Bengaluru Habba’ logo for the festival to be held in the city from December 1-11.

The CM said the objective of the habba is not limited to the celebration, but to convey what Brand Bengaluru is to the globe and attract people. This will also help boost the economy of the state and the city.

Releasing the book ‘Unboxing Bengaluru’, Siddaramaiah said it would have been better if it was in Kannada. “Even if people from overseas are working in Bengaluru, they should all live as Kannadadigas. The city houses over 1.5 crore people and has to be developed in a more planned way. Everyone should live in unity and harmony,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of unveiling the logo, the DCM said culture, heritage, and environment are the biggest assets of Bengaluru. Bengaluru is a unique place in the country and it is each and everyone’s responsibility to protect it. He said Bengaluru has made a name because of its unique weather and the knowledge it houses. The culture of the city, including the Karaga and Kadlekai Parishe, has a unique identity. All this should be preserved and showcased in such a manner that the city becomes a unique tourism destination.

Lauding the efforts of the various organizations and experts for the festival, he pointed out that it was also important to sustain it and ensure there is proper coordination. He promised that all government support would be provided be it from the BBMP or the police.

Civic and cultural experts present at the meeting said this Habba is different from the earlier Bengaluru Habba that was held in 2001- 04, and then died a gradual death. “This festival is a revival of the old one and is happening after 20 years. It will be held annually, showcasing not just Bengaluru’s weather and culture, but what the city actually is. This Habba will be a bridge between the old and new Bengaluru. It will be on the lines of the Edinburgh festival,” said Prashanth Prakash, from Unboxing Bengaluru Foundation, which is organizing the festival.

Over 300 programmes will be held during the Habba in 45 different locations. The festival will be held in 12 fields -- tech, literature, design, art, craft, food, culture, music, heritage, theatre, environment and dance-- to name a few.

