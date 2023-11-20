Bengaluru's Whitefield citizens fume over electrocution

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans are raging, yet again, at the apathy of officials and political parties towards citizens, after a 23-year-old woman and her baby were electrocuted in Whitefield, early Sunday morning.

Whitefield citizens were fuming with anger, saying they were scared for their children and family members wandering freely around the area. The condition of footpaths along the cable menace is such that they have no choice formally, but a walk on the streets instead of the designated spaces for walking.

The Whitefield Rising group also questioned, “How could a live wire be just hanging?” They added that Hope Farm is one of the busiest junctions in Whitefield, with thousands of people walking, waiting to catch a bus or walking to the Metro station. It also demanded strict action against those responsible for the brutal deaths.

Ramesh Shivanna, chairman, Energy Committee, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Society (FKCCI), said they had insisted that overhead cables be removed to reduce accidents, but officials have made very little progress. Calling it a political feud, he added that lack of maintenance leads to such incidents. In certain places, underground cables have to be brought up to be connected to designated spaces. Those places, in particular, pose a major threat to citizens as they have a live current of upto 11,000 volts. Lack of proper maintenance of these spots, and clearance of hanging cables has resulted in inconvenience to citizens and even death in certain cases.

Despite multiple efforts taken to raise the issue with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bescom officials, no improvement has been made towards managing cables so far, citizens complained.

Ashok Mruthunjaya, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mahadevapura president, posted on X, “This is sheer negligence from @NammaBESCOM. Last year, there was a 23-year-old young lady who got electrocuted in Tubarahalli. Still they have not learnt the lesson. No value for human life.” He urged Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Aravind Limbavali to take strict action against the officials.

‘Save my child’

Soundarya called her cousin around 5.30am to inform her that they will reach home in 10 minutes. She asked her to keep hot milk ready for her daughter. Within a few minutes, Santosh Kumar called asking us to rush to Hope Farm Junction. On the call, I could hear Soundarya crying and pleading to save her baby. Kumar, who attempted to save them, suffered a severe electric shock and could not move, according to Soundarya’s cousin Bhavani.

Snapped OFC cables

Meanwhile, Hope Farm residents complained that no action has been taken to clear the snapped OFC cables from the footpaths in the area. “We have lost two lives. We couldn’t do anything. What if the same happens to someone else? Life is precious,” Soundarya’s cousin brother said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Bengalureans are raging, yet again, at the apathy of officials and political parties towards citizens, after a 23-year-old woman and her baby were electrocuted in Whitefield, early Sunday morning. Whitefield citizens were fuming with anger, saying they were scared for their children and family members wandering freely around the area. The condition of footpaths along the cable menace is such that they have no choice formally, but a walk on the streets instead of the designated spaces for walking. The Whitefield Rising group also questioned, “How could a live wire be just hanging?” They added that Hope Farm is one of the busiest junctions in Whitefield, with thousands of people walking, waiting to catch a bus or walking to the Metro station. It also demanded strict action against those responsible for the brutal deaths. Ramesh Shivanna, chairman, Energy Committee, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Society (FKCCI), said they had insisted that overhead cables be removed to reduce accidents, but officials have made very little progress. Calling it a political feud, he added that lack of maintenance leads to such incidents. In certain places, underground cables have to be brought up to be connected to designated spaces. Those places, in particular, pose a major threat to citizens as they have a live current of upto 11,000 volts. Lack of proper maintenance of these spots, and clearance of hanging cables has resulted in inconvenience to citizens and even death in certain cases. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite multiple efforts taken to raise the issue with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bescom officials, no improvement has been made towards managing cables so far, citizens complained. Ashok Mruthunjaya, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mahadevapura president, posted on X, “This is sheer negligence from @NammaBESCOM. Last year, there was a 23-year-old young lady who got electrocuted in Tubarahalli. Still they have not learnt the lesson. No value for human life.” He urged Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Aravind Limbavali to take strict action against the officials. ‘Save my child’ Soundarya called her cousin around 5.30am to inform her that they will reach home in 10 minutes. She asked her to keep hot milk ready for her daughter. Within a few minutes, Santosh Kumar called asking us to rush to Hope Farm Junction. On the call, I could hear Soundarya crying and pleading to save her baby. Kumar, who attempted to save them, suffered a severe electric shock and could not move, according to Soundarya’s cousin Bhavani. Snapped OFC cables Meanwhile, Hope Farm residents complained that no action has been taken to clear the snapped OFC cables from the footpaths in the area. “We have lost two lives. We couldn’t do anything. What if the same happens to someone else? Life is precious,” Soundarya’s cousin brother said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp