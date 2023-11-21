Bengaluru electrocution case: Lack of transparency in police action, rue kin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Family members criticised the police action, following the tragic incident where a 23-year-old woman and her nine-moth-old daughter were electrocuted. The grieving family voiced their anger and frustration towards the police for the handling of the case. Demanding justice, they insisted on seeking Rs 10 lakh from each accused official as compensation for the bereaved, besides a government job for them.

They added that the police officials insisted that Soundarya’s mother, Rajeshwari, conduct the last rites in the city, contrary to her husband’s wish for it to be performed in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, in line with their religious customs.

Claiming ignorance of investigative procedures, the family raised concerns about the lack of updates and transparency. One of the family members said, “We are clueless about the police investigation. Within a few hours, the accused officials were released on station bail without our knowledge. We need to see proof of the ongoing investigation and the police’s action against the BESCOM officials.”

On Monday, the family members argued with the police. Criticising the absence of the local MLA, a relative said the legislator did not even come to ask about the family’s situation, while none of the officers came to the spot too.

Despite the postmortem completing on Sunday, the family delayed accepting the bodies. They had put forth several conditions before doing so. When the bodies were shifted from hospital to Soundarya’s residence in AKG Colony, the family members raised slogans, staged protests, and blocked the ambulance out of frustration.

